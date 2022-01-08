ASHTABULA — Donations of everything from household supplies to gas cards are needed at Homesafe, which helps victims of domestic violence in Ashtabula County.
An annual list of needed donations has just been sent to the agency’s past and new supporters.
The social service agency, founded in 1978 by a small group of Ashtabula-area women seeing the need for a shelter for women, moved several times by the mid-1980s before moving into the house at its current, undisclosed location.
In addition to an emergency shelter, food and clothing, the agency staff provides a 24-hour-per-day crisis hotline, one-on-one victim support, case coordination, crisis intervention at hospitals, courts and social service agencies, legal advocacy, community education, children’s programming and education and referrals to community agencies.
On the shelter’s wish list are: paper household supplies; cleaning supplies; over-the-counter medicines; clothing in all sizes for women, men and children; diapers (any size); gift cards; gas cards; feminine products and monetary donations.
The shelter is open 24 hours, seven days per week.
For more information, call (440) 992-2727.
