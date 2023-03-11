ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Home Show kicked off on Friday, with more than 50 vendors participating.
Sue Ellen Foote, Director of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and one of the organizers of the event, said set-up for the event on Friday morning went smoothly. A total of 52 exhibitors are participating at Ashtabula Town Square.
The show will be open today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Foote said organizers do not know how many attendees will visit the show.
“The weather could be god for the show, or it could deter people from coming out, we don’t know,” she said.
Businesses participating in the event have displays and information about their products.
Jill Forbes, an area 4-H Foundation member, said the foundation is raffling off a whole processed hog with a freezer, and a lawnmower or $3,500 cash.
“All our proceeds go back to the 4-H kids, to help with scholarships for school, for the 4-H camp,” Forbes said. “We have three different major fundraisers a year.”
The Home Show serves as an opportunity to advertise on behalf of the 4-H kids, she said.
A variety of food trucks will be present at the event.
Grace Cogger, owner of Dipped with Grace, has been traveling from her home near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to participate in the Home Show for three years, selling a variety of candies.
“I’ve been doing the Covered Bridge Festival for a couple of years,” Cogger said. “I found out about this through there, and I’ve been coming ever since.”
Cogger said people are what keeps her coming back to the Ashtabula area.
“I’ve been coming out here now for a couple years, and I have people who come back and find me wherever I am,” she said. “They know the shows that I do, and they will come back and find me.”
Cogger works full time, and Dipped with Grace is her hobby, she said.
“I just love seeing the looks on people’s faces when they have the candy,” she said.
Foote said the Home Show has been taking place at Ashtabula Towne Square since the mall was built.
Before the mall was built, the Home Show moved from location to location, she said.
