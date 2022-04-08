Some renovation projects, inside and outside the home, are more popular than others.
Ron Pelton, owner of Ron’s Repair Company, said he has seen a significant number of homeowners seeking to renovate their kitchens and bathrooms, in addition to regular repairs.
“That seems to be kind of the trend at the moment,” Pelton said.
Pelton said remodeling trends tend to go in waves, and in a year or two, other kinds of remodeling could be popular.
“It doesn’t seem to stay the same thing for too many years in a row,” he said.
Many people remodeling kitchens have requested hard surface countertops, things like granite or marble, with an under-mounted sink, and a tile backsplash, Pelton said.
Pelton said he hasn’t seen many requests for concrete or epoxy countertops, which are popular in other areas.
“I think that’s still a couple years away, up here,” Pelton said.
Mickey Sibert, owner of SibertPro Construction, said one popular request is metal roofs.
“They last longer and you don’t have to go up there and fix it as much,” Sibert said.
“So it seems like a lot of people are trying to convert to that.”
According to insurance company State Farm, metal roofs can last from 40 to 70 years, while traditional asphalt roofing materials last between 12 and 20 years.
Metal roofs can also withstand wind speeds of up to 140 miles per hour, and do not require periodic maintenance.
They will also not catch fire from a lightning strike or wildfire, according to State Farm.
However, metal roofs can be two to three times as expensive as other roofing materials.
They also can be more noisy during heavy rain and hail, according to State Farm.
