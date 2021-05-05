Holman wins opportunity to appear on November ballot

ASHTABULA — RoLesia Holman won the Democratic race for Ward 3 on Tuesday night, besting opponent Tara Hawkins.
Hawkins and RoLesia Holman appeared on the primary ballot hoping to win the seat now occupied by city business owner, Laydean Young, who chose not to seek another term. Holman will go on the November ballot as the Democratic candidate. No Republicans is on the ballot.
Holman garnered 45 votes, to Hawkins’ 24 votes, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Election unofficial results.
“I’m grateful people in Ward 3 believe in me, I’m thankful for my campaign committee, I’m excited to build new relationships and I’m looking forward to the work,” Holman said after the results were announced at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Holman grew up in Ashtabula, attended public schools here, was active in the community, worked as an elementary school teacher, relocated and returned after gaining higher education and experience. She is part owner of Bula Beauty Supply on Main Avenue in Ashtabula.
If elected in November, Holman promises to collaborate, liaison with committees and partners to improve schools, advocate for the repairs of infrastructure, such as sidewalks and roads. She said she will work for stronger economic development in Ward 3 and the city for individual entrepreneurs and businesses.
“I would be an asset to helping the city move forward in ways that provide a better quality of life for all residents,” she said. “As a City Council member, I commit to listening to the residents of Ward 3, communicate their interests to City Council and work on their behalf to legislate for their needs as an integral part of the city.”
Hawkins congratulated Holman via text and wished her luck, she said.
“She’s going to do a very good job,” Hawkins said. “She’s very smart and she listens.”
Hawkins’ job experience includes adult probation officer, a former deputy treasurer for the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office and a former advocate for survivors of domestic violence. Currently, she’s a real estate agent with Novella Realty and a bartender and server at Briquettes Smokehouse in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.