ASHTABULA — One member of Ashtabula City Council wants more accountability from city employees before council increases their salaries.
Ward 3 Council person RoLesia Holman was the lone ‘no’ vote Monday night to an ordinance renewing Finance Director Traci Welch’s contract and increasing her salary to $76,500.
Welch, who came to Ashtabula from the city of Geneva, was hired in September 2018 at a yearly salary of $70,400.
Holman said she’s satisfied with Welch’s personality and work, but she would be voting against the ordinance. She cited her reason for seeking a seat on City Council — “for equality for all residents no matter their address.”
Holman said she wants to see an employee’s job review before giving anyone a raise.
“The city needs more accountability,” she said. “Most employees welcome constructive feedback.”
Holman felt so strongly about it, that council recessed for a 45-minute executive session to discuss the proposed ordinance behind closed doors before voting on it.
After the discussion, council voted 5-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Holman casting the only dissenting vote. Council President John Roskovics was absent from the meeting for a medical reason.
In other business:
• Council approved authorizing the city manager to enter into a $308,400 contract with Austinburg Truck Center for three MACK trucks to use as snow plows.
• Council approved the manager’s request to borrow $310,000 at an interest rate of 2.55 percent from Andover Bank for a period of five years to pay for the three MACK trucks.
• Council approved authorizing the city manager, through the competitive bidding process, to bid on and buy a Dodge Ram 3500 from Columbiana Chrysler Jeep dump truck for the water pollution control plant. City Manager Jim Timonere said Columbiana Chrysler Jeep had the best prices.
• City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper reported her office gave $4,700 to Ashtabula Police Department Trust Fund and $5,000 to the Ashtabula County Trust Fund.
The money comes from the forfeiture of money from convicted drug dealers, she said.
• The finance director reminded residents that income taxes are due April 18 this year.
Council’s next regular meeting will be 7 p.m. March 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.