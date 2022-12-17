While northeast Ohio residents may complain about Friday’s rain and snow showers, hold on to those thermal long johns because frigid temperatures are on the way.
A bitter blast of cold air from Siberia is forecast to plunge the eastern two-thirds of the U.S. into a deep freeze in the days leading up to Christmas.
The cold could challenge records that have stood since the 1980s, as subzero temperatures are expected to grip states from the northern Rockies to the East, including northeast Ohio, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The forecasters expect temperatures up to 40 degrees below late-December averages in parts of the country.
Siberia is one of the coldest places on the planet in the winter. The mercury plunged to 78 degrees below zero in the city of Yakutsk on Monday, according to AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
The intense cold will arrive in North America in two waves, as atmospheric energy moves it along through northeastern parts of Asia and into the Northwest United States.
“By early next week, the atmospheric energy bringing the cold will dive south out of the Gulf of Alaska and into the Pacific Northwest,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. “It will then proceed through the northern Rockies and Upper Midwest from Monday to Tuesday.”
Buckingham predicts low temperatures will not quite reach record levels, but low temperatures well below zero will affect Montana and the Dakotas before moving east.
The subsequent push of cold air beginning just a few days before Christmas will make the first wave of frigid air seem mild. The northern Rockies and northern Plains will bear the brunt of this bitter blast, which will expand south and east through the country.
From there, the bitter cold will expand into the central and southern Plains and Midwest during the second half of the week, with Ohio and states east getting a taste by the end of the week and the holiday weekend.
“The cold will have staying power, lasting beyond Christmas,” Buckingham said.
“Temperatures will likely not begin to rebound until about Dec. 27,” said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.