ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula lighthouse will be the subject of the Ashtabula Maritime & Surface Transportation Museum’s next History on Tap.
The program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Cloven Hoof Brewery. Admission is free and doors open at 5 p.m.
“This month’s program should be really interesting,” said Jenny Luhta, vice chair of the museum board. “We have two individuals who will literally enlighten the audience with information and stories about our own Ashtabula lighthouse.”
Joe Santiana, president of the Ashtabula Lighthouse Restoration and Preservation Society and Earl Tucker, who serves as the organization’s historian.
“These two gentlemen know everything there is to know about the lighthouse,” Luhta said. “It’s probably the most iconic landmark in Ashtabula, so it will be fun to learn more about its history.”
The museum restarted the History on Tap program in October after interruptions by the pandemic and other unforeseen issues.
Brian Hubbard, the museum’s board chair, hopes things will finally get back to normal.
“These programs have been hugely successful in large part due to the quality of the speakers we have had and the informal ‘happy hour’ environment in which they take place,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot as a community, so I encourage people to come out. It will be an enjoyable evening.”
The program is free, but everyone is responsible for purchasing his or her own beverages.
Cloven Hoof may have some light snacks available for purchase as well.
For more information about History on Tap, join the museum’s Facebook page or follow on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program, email the Outreach and Education Committee – media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
