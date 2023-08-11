CONNEAUT — Fans of historical vehicles may want to pay a visit to Conneaut on Thursday, Aug. 17.
This year will mark the second time historical vehicles have paraded through Conneaut, said event organizer Tim Moeller.
Last year, the parade was longer, and took participants through four covered bridges.
“It was really good, a little too long,” Moeller said.
This year’s event will be scaled back, be a little more public-facing, and will not leave the city of Conneaut.
Vehicles participating in the parade will line up near Good Shepherd Lutheran Church around 6 p.m. on Thursday, then travel west to Parrish Road, make a circuit around the Villa at the Lake before continuing south to Route 20, Moeller said. The parade will then stop at the Conneaut Dairy Queen before continuing east to Broad Street. The parade will stop again adjacent to Castaways Restaurant, before returning to Conneaut Township Park via Lake Road.
“We’re lining up at 6 o’clock on Grove Street, we figure we’ll hit the actual road at 6:30, and be back in camp by about 8:30,” Moeller said.
The vehicles are pieces of history, he said.
“It seemed somewhat of a shame to leave these vehicles just sitting in camp,” Moeller said. “We wanted to give them a chance to stretch their legs, show the public what we do, and build a little bit more camaraderie between the event and the populous.”
He said he hopes this year, some of the re-enactors with German vehicles will participate.
“I’m expecting probably 20 to 25 vehicles again,” Moeller said. “And given that it’s a shorter route and we have a couple food stops, I’m hoping that will entice some people. But I’ve had some really good feedback from the group.”
Participants in last year’s event were asking if it would take place again this year, he said.
“We had a pretty good turnout last year, I will say, it was kind of surprising, but I’d like to see even more,” Moeller said.
