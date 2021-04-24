Historic Spencer homestead  gets 'faux shake' roof

GENEVA TOWNSHIP — The home of Platt R. Spencer is sporting a new roof of modern metal shingles designed to appear to be the wooden shake shingles of earlier times.
Trustworthy and Noble Inc., of Geneva, under the direction of Thomas Norman III, worked on the roof throughout the winter and early this spring, and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, to finish the roof on schedule, said Beth Stillwell, president of the Platt R. Spencer Historical Society.
Platt R. Spencer, who died in 1860 and is buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Geneva, was known as the Father of American Cursive Writing. His style of calligraphy known as Spencerian Penmanship was adopted throughout America and taught in large business schools in Cleveland. He was active in the abolitionist and prohibitionist movements in Ashtabula County and a friend of President Garfield and Representative Joshua Giddings.
The Spencer Society received a $25,000 grant from the state of Ohio to help preserve the famed calligrapher’s home.
In addition to the roof, the group plans to install new wood windows with the old-style wavy glass. Replacement of treated well water with a connection to the county water line was included in the grant and has been completed.
“Not covered by the grant includes work on the foundation and driveway, addition of a ramp and accommodation for disabled visitors, restoring the inside of the house to circa 1800’s period and leveling the old garage and especially the grassy field,” said Bill Peters, society historian.
“Some matching funds were required by the grant before we could be reimbursed and we are so appreciative of the community’s support sending in donations and memberships,” Treasurer Sally Fisher said. “Our board members and volunteers helped with yard sales and other fundraisers.”
Some members of the Spencerian Penmanship classes, held every October at Geneva-on-the-Lake, sent in donations. Master Penmen Michael Sull and Harvest Crittenden look forward to teaching the classes, Stillwell said.
“One of the out-of-town class members made and sold calligraphy pens for us made from a fallen branch of the very old maple tree in front of the Spencer homestead,” said Charlotte Hunt, a past member of the October Spencerian Saga classes and society’s corresponding secretary.
Hunt and some other society members are part of a free Spencerian writing class held at the Geneva Public Library on Tuesdays.
Visit the society’s website at prspencerhistorical.com or Facebook page for updates and photos, or email prspencer1864@gmail.com. The mailing address is P.O. Box 12, Geneva, OH 44041. Non-board Society members can sit in on board meetings on fourth Mondays at various locations. Information, membership and donation forms or a newsletter can be obtained from the corresponding secretary at 440-466-8033 or treasurer at 440-466-3944.
