ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Historic Preservation Commission got the first look at plans for a proposed mixed-use development in the 300 block of Lake Avenue.
Developer, Jim Clemens, president of Clemens Companies, a family owned and operated business in Beavercreek, Ohio, presented his plans to the commission at its June 22 meeting.
Clemens builds and develops condo sites, apartment buildings, and small commercial buildings such as child care centers, barber shops, and dance studios in Dayton and Columbus, and Tennessee.
The proposed project will include 5,200 feet of commercial space, 10 townhouse units and six apartments, according to the plans.
Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics, who’s also a member of the commission, said this is an exciting project.
“It will connect Walnut beach area to the Bridge Street area — this will continue to expand the size and scope of the area’s development,” he said. “It’s a nice looking building and as someone said it slightly reminds one of Harbor High. I imagine this highly anticipated project will be very popular will potential businesses and residents.”
Clemens shared architectural renderings with the commission.
Jonathan Novak, director of design at the architectural firm, Onyx Creative from Beachwood, also attended the meeting.
Clemens grew up in Ashtabula and graduated from St. John High School in 1976. He said he’s always looking for ways to enhance his hometown. He’s purchased the former Saybrook Clock Shop and remodeling it into office space for him.
When finished, the Lake Avenue project will be about three stories in height, with views of Lake Erie from the rooftop patios.
