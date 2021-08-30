Two festivals on the opposite sides of Ashtabula County continued this weekend after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pioneer Picnic has been meeting since the 1890s, 130 years to be exact, and Austinburg Country Days held their 48th annual festival this weekend.
Mary Ann Wilms has been working on Austinburg Country Days for close to 45 years and is now surrounded by family members continuing the tradition of fun toward the end of summer.
Wilms daughter, Kenda O’Dell, has also been on the festival committee for decades, but was excited when some new blood expressed interest in assisting in putting on the event this year.
After a year off, residents said they were excited to get together and see friends that they don’t see every day. O’Dell said just seeing people at the festival was so much fun after missing the experience last year.
The Pioneer Picnic began in the 1890s as a family reunion and later morphed into a community event that has weathered the test of time, but not without some challenges.
The grounds where the picnic is held annually is on Middle Road in Pierpont Township. The event is run by a 14-member committee that includes Virginia Forbes.
She said the group operates the campgrounds and rents it out for activities, but that was not possible in 2020 because of the pandemic and month-to-month expenses continue even if there is no revenue. She said property tax and electricity continue and must be paid.
Forbes said attendance was slow this weekend.
Forbes said the land is owned by two families that started the event, but as long as the Pioneer Picnic continues it stays with the committee.
“The goal is to bring more people to the event,” she said.
