ASHTABULA — The preparation of a coal conveyor for transport to Mobile, Ala. is nearing completion at the Ashtabula Rail Yard Coal Dock is nearing completion after months of preparation and work by Capp Steel Erectors and a group of other companies focusing on various parts of the job, said Andy Kaschalk, project manager for CSE.
The process escalated earlier this year when a large cement tour was blown up and coal was scraped from the area. Large cranes have been in operation recently as the equipment is moved to Alabama and the coal is prepared for shipment.
During the process, the city ended up the owners of the former coal bridge that has welcomed visitors to the harbor for decades.
The rail yard was closed years ago when the demand for coal in Canada and other places dropped due to environmental concerns.
