Historic Andover house on the move to Jefferson

ANDOVER — Motorists likely blinked twice on Thursday morning as they saw a large piece of house being pulled up Route 7 by a farm tractor.
The ninth segment of a historic home was escorted by two vehicles, one in front of the house and one behind. The house was constructed around 1850, said Jean Dutton, a board member for the Jefferson Depot Village who drove the lead vehicle.
Dutton and her team are getting used to the drill as they have to negotiate rural and village roads with a larger than normal load. She said the house was an architectural marvel for the time period.
The restoration stage of the project will not be done over night, Dutton said.
“It will take a long time for us to restore and it will take a lot of volunteers but when it is done, it will be the showcase of the county,” Dutton said.
“We got here [Jefferson] fine [but] we did have a little problem ... A tree branch caught the back corner. It ripped off a portion of the kitchen,” she said.
The structure was tarped for the trip and Dutton was spending time Thursday afternoon reviewing the inside of unique building. She said there are amazing details the builders created more than 170 years ago.
The home was purchased at sheriff’s sale in 2017 with the assistance of an Andover woman who donated $5,000 after the price rose over the $7,000 Dutton had available to purchase the building. She said the price ended up being $11,295.48 in the fall of 2017.
The JDV then began working to make the project a reality but had a lot of details to accomplish before the work could begin.
“We had to apply for a zoning permit and it didn’t get approved until the spring of 2019,” Dutton
The next step was raising the $45,000 needed to cut the house in pieces, move it to Jefferson and then reassemble the structure, Dutton said. She said estimating the restoration costs are not for the feint of heart.
“You just can’t think of that. What you have to do is [think] is it worth seeing,” she said of the historical value to the community.
The front steps to the home were moved in 2019 followed by the porch in 2020. The larger portions of the structure began arriving in Jefferson during the last six months with the 10th and final segment to arrive later this fall if all goes to plan.
The final segment will go right to the area where the house will be re-constructed, Dutton said.
She said weather will determine when that trip will occur as wet roads are not a friend to moving large pieces of buildings.
