A severe winter storm is expected to move through the area in the coming days.
According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning is in effect for Ashtabula County until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, and a wind chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The National Weather Service predicts a high temperature for Ashtabula County of 20 degrees today, with wind chills expected to reach -20, from winds that could gust at up to 60 miles per hour.
Temperatures are supposed to reach their low point tonight, with a low of three degrees, and wind chills expected to reach -24 degrees.
Blowing snow is expected to be an issue throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The extreme weather has already had an impact on the area.
Lights on the Lake, located at Lake Shore Park, will be closed today and Saturday due to the weather, and expects to reopen on Sunday.
Lights on the Lake President Rick Coblitz said organizers did not want to make the move, but could not take the risk of visitors or staff being injured due to cold weather or being struck by something picked up in the strong winds.
According to the city of Ashtabula, Healthy Boundaries, the former Salvation Army building, located at the 3527 Lake Avenue, will be open as a warming center throughout the duration of the storm.
Conneaut Human Resources Center Executive Director Ryan Tattrie said CHRC would be prepared to open as a warming center if necessary.
Ashtabula County EMA Director Mike Fitchet said he expects additional warming centers to be open around the county if the need arises, as the storm moves through the county. The Ashtabula County EMA will post about warming centers and shelters if they open, he said.
