Close to 100 Lakeside football fans spread out along the north side of the Route 20 Viaduct last week to celebrate the rivalry against crosstown Edgewood.
Cheerleaders, parents and administrators lined the bridge to celebrate the big game while Warrior fans were waiting at Corlew Stadium to cheer the team.
Post season competition also got underway with Madison winning a district semifinal in girls soccer with a victory over Mentor. Meanwhile area cross country teams headed to Madison for the district championship meet.
Lakeside and Pymatuning Valley football teams also geared up for trips for postseason appearances.
