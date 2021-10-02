Four area high schools showed off their band and provided an opportunity for other schools to show their stuff as well.
Band nights were a victim of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but came back to life this year providing family members, band lovers and friends to hear and see the band’s latest routines.
Grand Valley, Jefferson, Edgewood and Pymatuning Valley high schools hosted band nights to raise money for their programs and provide another opportunity to perform outside the normal high school football halftime shows. The programs also allowed bands to cheer, sometimes wildly, for their counterparts throughout northeastern Ohio.
Band directors said the money will be used for a variety of needs within the different band programs.
