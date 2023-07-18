GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Country singer Lee Greenwood and Gary Lewis and the Playboys delighted fans at Sunday’s “Heroes and Legends” concert at Yankie’s Outdoor Pavilion.
More than 900 people attended the event in honor of Vietnam veterans.
Mother Nature cooperated with the festivities with sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Every Vietnam veteran in attendance received a commemoration pin recognizing the 50th anniversary of the end of the war.
Each veteran proudly stood as their military branch song played and the crowd cheered for them.
“We’re so proud to be here with you,” said the show’s producer, Frank Cimorelli of Scottsdale, Arizona. “Thank you for your service and welcome home.”
Cimorelli said the purpose of the show was to demonstrate awareness and gratitude to Vietnam veterans — something they’ve waited more than 50 years for.
Taps were played in honor of the 58,000 veterans who gave their life in Vietnam.
Jeremy James from Mix 97.1 radio served as the master of ceremonies.
Miss Ohio, Madison Miller, 23, of Columbus, donned a red, white and blue dress as she greeted veterans. She spoke of her admiration of the veterans and how she plans to use her time as Miss Ohio.
“My goal is to make sure today’s students don’t forget what you’ve done,” she said.
Benjamin Schwartfigure, director of the Veteran Service Commission in Ashtabula, presented Tracy Bidwell, director of Feed Our Vets, with a check for $5,000.
Feed Our Vets on Center Street in Ashtabula provides food assistance to veterans and their families.
“I was in shock,” Bidwell said after the presentation. “This is amazing and it’s going to help so much.”
Schwartfigure said the commission wanted to benefit a local non-profit group and chose Feed Our Vets because of the good work they do.
Ashtabula Police Capt. Gerald Cornelius, who served in the Airborne Army Rangers in Vietnam, was one of hundreds of veterans who attended the festivities and received a commemoration pin.
The pin featured an eagle and the U.S. flag on front, encircled by a laurel wreath and the words “Vietnam War Veteran.”
His friend, Sid Plats, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, said he appreciated the recognition and enjoyed the concert.
Plats was one of several veterans who got up and danced to Gary Lewis and the Playboys’ golden oldies, which included “This Diamond Ring” and “Green Grass.”
Lewis, also a Vietnam veteran, was presented with a pin and received cheers from the audience.
Money raised at the concert will benefit veterans’ charities in northeast Ohio.
Greenwood, famous for his song “God Bless the U.S.A.,” played several of his No. 1 hits and Top 10 singles much to the delight of the crowd.
Montrose Auto Group and Yankies on the Strip sponsored the event.
