What is it about going to the dentist that makes us dread the experience?
While waiting in the dentist office Thursday I got the same feeling that I get when a police car is behind me — I haven’t done anything wrong, but it makes me nervous.
It didn’t help my nerves when the TV in the waiting room played a home improvement show. The last thing I want to hear is the sound of a drill!
Soon it was my turn to see Dr. H, who meets my personal criteria for selecting a dentist — the examination is covered by my insurance and he has a tinge of gray hair.
I never trust a doctor who looks like he or she just graduated junior high school. And, at my age, that’s 95 percent of them.
For years, I went to the late Dr. Richard Waters, who took care of my teeth since I was 3 years old.
He always seemed old to me, but I guess in reality he was only in his late 20s all those years ago.
He was always very kind, but I hated the fluoride treatments. They tasted terrible.
BLEK!
Faithful readers may recall how Dr. Waters liked to remind me of something I said when I was about 5 years old — “I don’t need any more fluoride treatments. I got false teeth now!”
He always laughed when he told that story.
Dr. Waters never found anything wrong with my teeth. I didn’t need braces or even had a cavity until I was 26 years old, probably due to those yucky fluoride treatments.
I can’t say the same for Dr. H.
Although he’s a very nice man and a very good dentist, he seems to find something astray every year or two.
This past Thursday, he found two fillings that need to be replaced.
“Fillings don’t last forever,” he said.
“Come on! Why not?” I kidded him.
Apparently, my fillings are falling apart right along with the rest of my body.
Bummer.
Then there’s the lovely dental hygienist, aka Flora Floss, who drilled me (no pun intended) about flossing.
Flora Floss (cleaning my teeth): Do you floss every day?
Me: (gurgling blood) Yes, why?
Flora Floss: When was the last time you flossed?
Me: When was my last appointment?
Flora Floss: Six months ago.
Me: Six months ago.
When the torture, I mean cleaning, was done, she made me promise to do better. But I got the distinct feeling that she felt like I feel when Delightful Granddaughter assures me she’ll clean her room.
Sigh.
As a parting gift, Flora Floss gave me free floss, toothpaste and toothbrush.
I didn’t say anything, but I remembered Dr. Waters always gave his young patients a small toy or sticker.
I miss those days — but not the fluoride treatments! And, thanks to Dr. Waters and Dr. H, I will never have false teeth.
Shelley Terry reminds readers you don’t have to brush all your teeth, only the ones you want to keep. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
