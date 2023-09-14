SAYBROOK — The Ashtabula Area City School District boasts six of nine new buses it ordered for the 2023-24 school year.
District officials ordered the buses after the Board of Education approved the purchase nine new school buses at a cost of $110,000 to $113,000 each. The other three buses are slated to arrive any time.
The district received a school bus grant through the Ohio Department of Education in the amount of $62,012 to partially offset the cost, according to Mark Astorino, chief financial officer and director of business operatons.
“The district has 27 buses on the road each day. With the addition of these nine new buses and six other buses purchased since 2022, we will have replaced 55 percent of our fleet,” he said. “Winter and road salt really takes its toll on the fleet, coupled with mileage required to invest in new assets.”
Superintendent Lisa Newsome said the school district does a great job keeping the bus fleet on the road and in compliance.
“Mark Astorino assures that our fleet is ready and up to date and replacing buses as needed while being fiscally responsible,” she said. “The safety of our students is our number one priority, especially within the transportation department.”
The district is in the midst of building a new, $10 million transportation facility on Station Avenue in the city of Ashtabula. The property extends from West 34th Street along Station Avenue to West 32nd Street, and includes the former St. John School.
The school board bought the land last year from the Ashtabula County Land Bank for $9,000.
Construction work started in May with the demolition of the former school and erecting a fence around the property.
Architects designed the new building to match the district’s other schools, according to the school board.
The facility will be about 39,000 square feet, featuring an indoor bus storage, bus wash bay, mechanic area, offices and meeting/training space.
The current bus garage on Gerald Road has one restroom for about 45 employees to share (both men and women), and only room for a few drivers to wait or sit in the building.
The facility will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant money.
