Henderson Library seeks renewal levy

JEFFERSON — Henderson Memorial Public Library is seeking a 1.5-mill renewal levy that will not increase taxes to village or township residents.
HMPL Director Bev Follin said the original 1.5-mill levy was passed five years ago and must be renewed by the voters on May 4.
“This goes into our operating fund. It helped us improve our HVAC and is providing needed technology so we stay up to date,” she said.
Follin said Dee Anna Culbertson is the levy chairwoman. She and Tonya Burnett, a library board member, are working with Follin and the board to pass the levy.
The levy costs a homeowner, with a home valued at $100,000, less than $4 a month. She said the community has access to more than 45 libraries with 12 million items through Clevnet, Libby and Hoopla aps opening up the possibility of using books, e-books, audiobooks, music movies and more.
“Even when the pandemic closed the Henderson Library in March of 2020, the library continued to serve the community,” a press release from the Follin, Culbertson and Burnett states.
“We were one of the first libraries in the county to reopen our doors to the public and reinstate public computer usage and socially distanced programming in June 2020 once health and safety measures were implemented for the protection of patrons and staff,” Follin said.
“The community has continuously supported the library through a levy since 1980 and has been instrumental in ensuring its successful operation and public partnerships,” the release states.
