JEFFERSON — The Henderson Library is now accepting entries for their annual poetry contest in celebration of National Poetry Month in April.
The library will take entries through April 14.
Age categories include ages 6-11, ages 12-18, and ages 19 and up.
Prizes will be awarded for first place in each age category.
Poetry must be original work and winners will be contacted and encouraged to attend the poetry reception at 5:30 p.m. April 25 at the library.
Dr. Roger Craik, professor emeritus of English at Kent State University and published poet, will be the guest speaker.
