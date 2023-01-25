GENEVA — Students in need at Geneva Middle and High schools no longer have to go hungry, thanks to Helping Hands and Honeywell Smart Energy in Geneva.
Helping Hands is a non-profit, community outreach program at Assumption Church in Geneva. Through its many volunteers, Helping Hands offers various forms of assistance to people living within the Geneva Area City School District.
Helping Hands has operated a food pantry at Geneva Middle School, providing weekend meals and daily snacks, for qualifying students and their families for the past six years. Last year, an additional food pantry was established at Geneva High School when it became evident that another pantry was needed for students. The groceries help students needing sustenance during the school day, as well as at home.
To help sustain the food pantry at Geneva High School, Helping Hands recently formed a partnership with the inclusion and diversity team at Honeywell.
Samantha Elder championed a Honeywell Employee Holiday Cookbook project to raise awareness and money to support Helping Hands efforts at the high school. The project was very successful, raising more than $3,400 to support the food pantry.
“It has truly been heartwarming to see the support given by the Honeywell employees,” said Cathy Brashear, Helping Hands volunteer and Food Pantry coordinator. “The desire and compassion which they have demonstrated to help their neighbors in need is an inspiration. Helping Hands is truly grateful for the thought and kindness that went into this project.”{p class=”p1”}Ed Brashear, site leader at Honeywell Geneva, said the employees care about their community.{p class=”p1”}”They step up and give in many instances,” he said. “The fact that there is need within our schools draws upon our compassion and we will continue to support as much as possible. I am so proud to be a witness to our employee’s generosity.”{p class=”p1”}GHS teacher, Robin Christopher, said the food pantry has not only provided a much-needed service to our students; it helps the teachers to have the resources to feed children who cannot learn because they are hungry.{p class=”p1”}”Having the food pantry in the building helps us to solve immediate needs and get children back on track with the learning process,” Christopher said. “Our staff is truly grateful to Honeywell and Helping Hands for their generosity and desire to care for our community.”{p class=”p1”}Helping Hands serves those in need regardless of religion, ethnic or social background focusing on basic needs such as food, utilities, and transportation. Helping Hands relies on the donations of individuals and organizations for operational costs.
Food insecurity is the condition of not having access to food of adequate quality to meet one’s basic needs. In Ashtabula County, it is estimated that 1 in every 6 children face food insecurity on a consistent basis.
For more information or assistance, contact 440-466-5251.
