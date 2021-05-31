A federal program has assistance available to pay up to $50 per month for broadband internet for struggling households.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, established by the FCC, will provide up to a $50 per month discount on broadband bills. Additionally, residents who sign up with certain internet providers can receive up to $100 to purchase a computer or laptop, according to the program’s website.
To qualify, a household must fall below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, participate in SNAP or other assistance programs, experience a significant loss of income since Feb. 29, 2020, received a Pell grant in the last year, qualify for participating providers’ low income or COVID-19 program or receive benefits from the free or reduced lunch program.
The program will last until the funds are expended or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services ends the COVID-19 state of emergency, according to the program website.
More information can be found on the program’s website, getemergencybroadband.org.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said there are definitely people in the county who can take advantage of the program.
“I’m sure that there are people who could use broadband, but can’t afford a $70, $80, $90 a month bill,” Ducro said. “Maybe they could if it was only $20 per month.”
The assistance for purchasing a laptop can also be a major benefit, he said.
Ducro said internet providers reducing their rates would be great, and if not, this program could be a good thing in the future.
“We do provide utility assistance for many, many people,” Ducro said. “And internet is becoming almost as necessary a uility as gas, electric and water for some folks. Whether that’s accessing medical assistance or educational opportunities or earning a wage.”
Ducro said he hopes people take advantage of the program.
“Even if it ends up being for a short period of time, at least it will let us know whether it was helpful, and was it working, and is it something we should continue to push for continuation,” Ducro said.
The county is working together with a pair of other counties on a broadband feasibility study, Ducro said.
“When we get that report back, that is going to be a catalyst to the next steps that we take on how to go out and target federal grants and state grants for other developments,” he said.
In Cherry Valley Township, work should finish within the next month on the installation of equipment on a radio tower that will allow people within a line of site of the tower, Ducro said.
He previously said there are about 9,700 homes in the area, 8,000 of which are underserved in regards to internet.
