Heirloom Doll Society  getting all 'dolled' up for May 15 show

WILLIAMSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Heirloom Doll Society of Meadville, Pa. will host its fourth annual Antique Doll, Toy and Small Antique Show May 15.
The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamsfield Community Center, 5920 Route 322. Cost is $4 per person, ages 10 and younger get in free. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
There will be 40 vendors, concessions, doll stringing and doll identification for a fee.
The group choose the community center for its bi-state location, said Lynne Morrow of Williamsfield, club member.
“For a day filled with fun, I recommend people come out to our show,” she said.
The Heirloom Doll Society was established more than 25 years ago to promote the knowledge and impact dolls have had on history and maintain an interest in dolls through programs by members and other speakers. The club meets on the second Saturday of the month at Perkins Restaurant in Meadville, Pa.
For more information about the Fourth Annual Heirloom Doll Society Doll Show contact Marsha Burchard at 814-789-3611 or email myburchard@yahoo.com.
