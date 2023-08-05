JEFFERSON — Despite hours of work, it can be enjoyable and rewarding for 4-Hers to show livestock at the fair.
This year, an inclusive program, Hearts of Gold, will enable twelve participants with special needs to take part in showing an animal.
The program will be held at 3 p.m. Friday in the Show Arena at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds.
Cheyenne Kase, an intern at the Ashtabula County Ohio State University Extension Office, brought the Hearts of Gold idea with her from Columbus.
As a recent Ohio State University graduate, she attended a 4-H conference where a session was held on special needs shows.
“The show will feel similar to an actual judging but will be kept comfortable and not too long,” said Kase. “We opened it up to anyone over eight years old who would like to experience showing a 4-H animal in a way that is easy and sensory-friendly.”
The 12 participants will be paired up with 4-H mentors who will help them as much as they choose. The participants don’t necessarily have to show the animal, just enjoy the experience.
One of the participants is in a wheelchair but will still be able to be with the animal. All the animals are show-ready.
The animals will be borrowed from various local farmers. Kase, who lives on a dairy farm, is bringing Galaxy and Calypso, a very gentle cow and calf.
“The individuals chose rabbits, goats, lambs, or dairy cows when they or their caregivers filled out the sign-up forms,” she said. “The forms were in our newsletters. I also had help promoting the program from Angela Thomas, Community Outreach Specialist for Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities. She shared the information with Happy Hearts Academy.”
Thomas said that her agency learned about Hearts of Gold from the extension office and was grateful for the individuals they serve, allowing them to have this opportunity.
“We wanted to reach as many of our individuals as possible about the animal show,” Thomas said. “We added it to our inclusive social recreation activities list. I’m glad the people we serve will be able to experience it, even if it is just one day. We’ll be there at the fair to cheer our folks on.”
Thomas and Kase have been involved in 4-H for many years. Thomas said that she delighted in watching her kids enjoy 4-H pig and goat projects. Kase was on the Junior Fair Board and served as a camp counselor.
“The extension office tried to organize a show like this before the Covid epidemic,” said Jenna Hoyt, 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator. “We now hope to support it every year at the fair. Next year we would like the individuals to have more of a connection before the fair, like a one-on-one experience between both groups, participants, and helpers.”
Kase said she’s excited and thankful for all the volunteers and 4-H kids.
