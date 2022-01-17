Hearthside Grove continues to grow in GOTL

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — A new welcome center is being constructed to greet campers visiting Hearthside Grove in growing numbers.
“We had a really great year. It exceeded our expectations,” said Hearthside Grove Managing Partner Eric Frantz. He said there was strong growth over the year before and business really picked up by mid-summer.
Hearthside Grove has customers who own their lots and others that rent when they visit.
Frantz said the owners tend to stay longer while the renters generally come in for two or three days.
“When we got to mid-summer, we were able to operate our pool,” Frantz said.
Frantz said the new welcome center will include a retail shop, a center for tours and administrative offices. The offices are presently across the street in a clubhouse building that will fully return to its intended use when the new building is complete.
The tours include visits to area wineries and the opportunity to visit many of Ashtabula County’s covered bridges.
Frantz said bookings for this year are significantly ahead of last year’s reservations. He said there are engineering plans to expand for new lots as demand grows.
The clubhouse includes a movie theater, an exercise room and a place for food events, Frantz said.
Frantz said there were 42 states represented in 2021.
“We are excited about our growth,” he said.
