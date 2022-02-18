From staff reports
ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center is wrapping up National Heart Month with two free virtual events Feb. 25 on Facebook Live.
Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, Perry Fleisher, will be the featured speaker at the monthly Premiere Fitness Lunch ‘n’ Learn. His noon presentation will give easy and important tips to keep your heart healthy.
Then, at 1 p.m., ACMC Cardiology Nurse Practitioner, Ben Meola, and Family Nurse Practitioner Emily Brown, will be on Facebook Live to discuss additional heart health topics, including how COVID-19 may affect the heart.
In addition to the two live events, several videos that encourage a heart-healthy lifestyle will be released throughout the day on ACMC’s social media platforms. There will also be links to recipes, exercises and more.
For those tuning in to the 1 p.m. Facebook Live event, ACMC is offering free exercise bands to the first 250 people who complete the online form after the event.
Anyone who watches the 1 p.m. Facebook Live event, and becomes a new follower of ACMC’s Facebook page, will be entered to win a Fitbit. The Live discussions will be recorded and will be rebroadcast through the end of the month, as well as available on-demand on ACMC’s YouTube page.
For more information visit www.acmchealth.org and click on the Heart Events icon.
