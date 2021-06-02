JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and County Engineer Tim Martin are hosting two upcoming hearings to review proposed updates to the Ashtabula County Conveyance Standards.
These requirements provide a standard method of checking legal descriptions for deeds, affidavits and other instruments that require the use of land descriptions.
The hearings will be 1:30 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. June 21 in-person in the Ashtabula County commissioner’s meeting room and virtually on Zoom.
“Conveyance standards are the Bible of transferring property in Ashtabula County,” Thomas said. “These are the rules by which the Auditor and Engineer’s Office handle property transfers, surveys, legal descriptions, and records.”
The current Conveyance Standards were last ratified and updated in the spring of 2020, following a period since 1997 of no changes to the official standards.
“It’s good to review and updates these rules periodically to make sure we’re staying up to date,” Martin said.
The most significant change in this set of standards will be the change in responsibilities and process for transferring property in Ashtabula County. The Ashtabula County Tax Map Room, where legal descriptions and surveys are checked, has been housed partially in the Auditor’s Office and partially in the Engineer’s Office since the county’s budget crisis of 2010.
Legal descriptions and surveys will now be housed completely in the Engineer’s Department and handled by engineer’s staff in an effort to streamline procedure and give the best service possible, Thomas said.
Legal descriptions and surveys can receive engineer approval through email or in-person and then transfer all original documents in-person or by mail at the Auditor and Recorder’s Office.
Other changes include updates to relax some survey requirements, changing of stamps and other procedural revisions for transferring of property.
By Ohio law, the county auditor and engineer must hold two public hearings to receive comments and share the new standards with the public.
“Our offices sent copies and requested feedback during our drafting process and before setting the hearing dates, so we are excited to hear official responses and thoughts,” Thomas said.
Interested individuals can contact the Auditor’s Office to receive a copy of the draft proposal or Zoom link by calling 440-576-3785, emailing djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us, or visiting https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/.
