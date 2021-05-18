Hearing to decide Riddle's future slated for July

JEFFERSON — A court hearing to discuss whether the Ashtabula man who shot his father to death will continue to be committed to a mental health facility is slated for July 16 in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
Reshad Riddle, 37, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of Richard Riddle, 53, on Easter Sunday 2013, outside the Hiawatha Church of God in Christ in Ashtabula.
An ex-convict, Riddle talked of his innocence at his arraignment, held shortly after the murder, questioned the authority of the court and “clearing the DNA” from his family tree [by killing his father].
At a commitment hearing that same year, now-retired Common Pleas Court Judge Ronald Vettel ordered Riddle committed to Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System of Cleveland for life, a sentence comparable to the punishment he faced based on the original charge of aggravated murder, Vettel said.
Riddle used a .38 caliber revolver to fire the single shot that killed his father. He than entered the church, walked up to the pulpit past terrified parishioners and — gun still in hand — began yelling about God and Allah. He was arrested without incident inside the church.
Vettel waited for an analysis conducted by a psychologist, to decide Riddle’s fate.
The doctor’s report concluded Riddle suffers from a “severe mental disease,” “is somewhat delusional” and is “religiously preoccupied.”
Riddle continues to be a “mentally ill person” and “subject to hospitalization” for his own well-being and the safety of the public, Vettel said, quoting from the report.
Harold Specht, then-chief assistant prosecutor, presented the state’s case. Specht now serves as Eastern County Court judge.
