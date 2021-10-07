Hearing set for plea deals in Gurto cases

BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
JEFFERSON — Joshua Gurto’s two criminal cases could be resolved at an Oct. 14 pending-motions hearing, after proposed plea agreements were submitted to the court at a plea deadline hearing on Oct. 1, according to court records.
Gurto, 41, is currently facing significant jail time in a pair of criminal cases. He has been charged with aggravated murder and rape in the case of Sereniti Jazzlyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, a 13-month-old who died in Conneaut in 2017, and rape and aggravated burglary in an unrelated case from 2004.
According to court records, the prosecution is required to submit a brief to Judge Marianne Sezon by the close of business on Oct. 7, outlining why the court should accept the plea deals and stipulated sentences, which include a “significant reduction” in the charges included in the aggravated murder indictment.
The state must also have available at the Oct. 14 hearing the family representatives in the aggravated murder case and the victim or the victim’s representative in the rape and aggravated burglary case. In addition, the investigating officers in both cases must be available, according to court records.
Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole said Judge Sezon has asked for information that the prosecution cannot provide. O’Toole said the Prosecutor’s Office has requested a status conference to discuss the issues, but that request has been denied.
“[Sezon] does have the authority to either accept or reject the agreement, that is her right as the judge,” O’Toole said.
She said the prosecution and the defense also have a right to negotiate in private.
“The purpose for that is, you don’t try your case in the media ahead of time, and you don’t contaminate the finders of fact, i.e. the jury pool, by publishing all your stuff up front,” O’Toole said.
The prosecutor’s office is filing a motion to seal its brief and have a joint motion for a closed hearing on Oct. 14, O’Toole said.
O’Toole said the plea agreement would resolve both of Gurto’s cases, but said she could not disclose the details of the agreements.
The aggravated murder case was initially indicted as a death penalty case, but the death penalty was dropped from the case by a previous prosecutor, O’Toole said.
“As cases age, we discover more evidence,” O’Toole said.
The Prosecutor’s Office has an obligation to seek truth, and an obligation to not prosecute people for more serious crimes than what they have evidence for, O’Toole said.
“The reason for a plea agreement, if it’s done correctly and ethically, is that it is a perfect match between what the prosecutor can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, and what the defendant is actually guilty and accountable for.”
O’Toole said as cases are investigated, other facts come to light and other events take place.
“As a result, your goal is, as the prosecutor, to ethically prosecute what evidence you can prove at trial beyond a reasonable doubt, and that’s how we come to determine what our plea agreement is,” she said.
A trial is currently scheduled to begin on Oct. 29, according to court records. In the judgment entry, Sezon said the parties should be prepared to move forward with the trial.
Gurto is being held on $1 million bond in the aggravated murder case, according to court records.
In March, Sereniti’s mother, Kelsie Blankenship, who was Gurto’s girlfriend at the time of her daughter’s death, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony and one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Blankenship was sentenced to six years in prison, and was given credit for 869 days served. Blankenship was charged with murder just over one year after her daughter’s death.
“My intention is to get justice for the victims and the baby, and we are doing our best in our office to obtain that goal,” O’Toole said.
