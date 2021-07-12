JEFFERSON — A status hearing to review issues between the Pymatuning Valley Area Local Schools and the village of Andover is scheduled for today at 11 a.m., according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
A March judgment entry indicates Superintendent Chris Edision, the school board, Andover Mayor Gerald Dibell, Andover Village Council and attorneys representing both sides are required to be at the status conference as the groups attempt to resolve a disagreement that ended up in the courts in December.
The schools filed a temporary restraining order Dec. 21 after the village shut off water to the district during a disagreement regarding potential annexation of the property. The village of Andover wants the school district to annex into the village from Andover Township to continue receiving water and sewer services, but the school system declined.
The village sent letters to Andover Township property owners asking them to sign a water, and or, sewer contract to continue receiving services with the stipulation that they would be annexed into the village.
Many property owners eventually signed the agreement, but the schools and at least one property owner refused.
The requested temporary restraining order was granted by Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court and the case was assigned to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court Judge Thomas Harris. After several status conferences, today’s meeting was scheduled with all the principals attending to see if an agreement can be reached.
If an agreement is not reached, a tentative trial date has been scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 14, court records show.
