JEFFERSON — A pair of hearings will take place on Oct. 13 and Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. before the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners to discuss a proposed revision to the county’s building codes.
Proposed changes include a requirement for residential general contractors to register with the county beginning in 2023.
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said commercial general contractors, commercial specialty residential specialty contractors are already required to register with the county.
County officials have been in contact with contractors regarding the registration changes, Discher said.
“We try to maintain a really good relationship with them,” she said.
The revisions would also adjust some fees charged by the county, Discher said.
The revisions include changes to permit fees for foundations only, some electrical changes, heating, fireplaces, paint booths, hot tubs and swimming pools, fire suppression systems demolition and consultation, special inspection and re-inspection on the residential side, and a variety of changes for commercial permits.
The analysis of fees charged by the county’s building department was spearheaded by interim Chief Building Official Dave Strichko, Discher said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the dates and times of the Ashtabula County Builders Association.
In other business:
• The next Coffee with the Commissioners event is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. at Aunt Judy’s Diner, located on Fargo Drive in Ashtabula.
• The commissioners presented several proclamations to various organizations on Tuesday.
They presented proclamations for National Recovery Month, National Addiction Professionals Day, Suicide Prevention Month and First Responders Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.