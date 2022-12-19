JEFFERSON — A hearing date has been set in a lawsuit against the Rock Creek Public Library Board of Trustees.
Ed Worso, the former director of the Rock Creek Public Library, filed a lawsuit in Ashtabula County Common Pleas court, alleging a variety of improprieties surrounding a meeting of the library’s Board of Trustees.
The suit is seeking an injunction declaring a Nov. 29 meeting invalid. At the meeting, four trustees met and fired Worso. The suit is also seeking to invalidate an executive session that took place at the meeting, and to have Worso reinstated as library director, according to the complaint.
The suit is also seeking an emergency order stopping the board from advertising or filling the role of library director until the court rules on the suit, an emergency order to stop the board from voting on the minutes of the Nov. 29 meeting, which were approved at a board meeting last week, and an emergency order preventing the board from accepting the resignation of former Trustee and Board President Eric Carrel, whose resignation was accepted at that same meeting.
The hearing, scheduled for Jan. 23 at 2 p.m., will focus on the injunctive relieve requested in the suit.
The suit is also requesting that Worso be awarded attorney’s fees, and a civil forfeiture fee of $500, stemming from an alleged violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Act.
