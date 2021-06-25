ASHTABULA — The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program (HEAP) starts July 1 and is designed to help income-eligible Ohioans pay electric bills or buy an air conditioner, or a fan, or make repairs to a central air conditioning unit.
The program runs through Sept. 30.
This year, the program has been extended and eligibility requirements expanded so more Ohioans can get help, said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.
To apply, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Ashtabula County Community Action Agency. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-440-381-8230.
Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.
• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member. If self-employed bring the most current IRS 1040 form and IRS 1040 schedule 1, or non-filing letter from the IRS. If seasonal, bring proof of 12 months of income going back from the day of the appointment.
• Copies of their most recent energy bills.
• Proof of disability (if applicable)
• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health; if there isn’t a house hold member over the age of 60, electric is shut-off, in disconnect, transferring service, starting new service, or a COVID-19 diagnosis in the past 12 months.
Ashtabula County Community Action Agency will help people achieve self-sufficiency and rise above issues of poverty.
The summer Crisis Program assists low-income households who have a household member 60 years (or older), a household that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Medical Conditions can include such things as lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or asthma.
For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program, contact Ashtabula County Community Action Agency at 440-997-5957 Option #2 for HEAP. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.