ASHTABULA — The Ohio Development Services Agency and Ashtabula County Community Action Agency reminds Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills.
The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) which helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines with their heating bills, will be ending its 2021 service year at the end of May.
Customers can call the office through May 28 to secure an over-the-phone appointment to apply. The Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) program is available to Ohioans at or below the 150 percent guideline throughout the year. The office is also assisting existing customers in regard to their PIPP re-verification at this time.
ACCAA has other local and state funding sources providing relief such as the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) from United Way and the First Energy Fuel Fund from CEI. For help scheduling an appointment for HEAP/PIPP, EFSP or the First Energy Fuel Fund, call 440-997-5957.
Due to the pandemic, ACCAA is also assisting customers with the Cares Home Relief ‘21 program. These funds, allocated through the State of Ohio, are able to assist with utility bills as well as rent and mortgage. You can dial 440-990-1740 for the Cares ‘21 program directly or dial 211 to speak with a referral specialist.
For additional information about HEAP and PIPP for Ohioans, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or the Ashtabula County Community Action website www.accaa.org.
