ASHTABULA — Jasmine Neal is the owner and chief executive officer of a new business in town — Healing Hearts CPR AED BLS Training.
She teaches the courses, which are all accredited by the American Heart Association.
“I have been the medical field for 11 years as an STNA and I love saving lives,” Neal said. “I opened my business in Ashtabula because there are not many places where you can get CPR training; I am bringing Healing Hearts here to provide quality CPR training to the community.”
Neal also owns Jazzy Scrubs N Things, offering scrubs and medical attire.
“If you are a medical worker and need scrubs or medical attire we offer that as well,” she said.
Earlier this year, Neal hosted a networking event at NAVE’ Lounge and Entertainment on Saturday afternoon in Ashtabula.
“I organized the event to help business owners network,” she said.
While business was at the heart of the event, Neal said there is a social dynamic to the gatherings, as well.
“We end up having a great time,” she said.
Healing Hearts, 315 W. 49th St., Ashtabula, is open Monday through Saturday by appointment.
