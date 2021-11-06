JEFFERSON CRASH
JEFFERSON — Three people escaped apparent serious injuries on Friday morning during a head on collision on Route 307 but one was transported by helicopter to a Cleveland hospital for precautionary reasons, said Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Miller.
Miller said the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 307 and Hickok Road. He said the male driver of one of the vehicles was transported to UH Geneva Medical Center and then by helicopter to Cleveland.
The driver and a passenger of a second vehicle signed off on treatment at the scene, Miller said. He said no charges were filed related to the crash.
SPAGHETTI DINNER
GENEVA — A fundraising spaghetti dinner to help the Wilson family with their son’s medical bills is being held today from noon to 6 p.m. at the Geneva VFW Post 6846, 76 Depot St.
Zachary Wilson, a father of one, suffered spinal injuries when he fell off a roof during a construction job. He is the son of Lori (Gruber) and Fred Wilson of Austinburg.
The spaghetti dinner cost $10 and includes meatball, salad and roll. Baked goods also will be for sale.
There will be a Chinese auction, $1,000 lottery board and 50/50 raffle.
For more information, call 440-466-3127 or 440-855-2847.
SUPPORT FUNDRAISER
A support fundraiser for Tasha and Patrick Stone, who lost their 11-month-old son, will be 2:30 p.m. today at 913 Joseph Ave., Ashtabula.
Puerto Rican style smoked pig roast, red rice, potato salad, as well as brisket and smoked brisket lasagna will be served. Luna Confections will also have cupcakes. All who buy a meal and donate to the family will be placed in a drawing for a turkey for Thanksgiving, and three Weeepaaa Smoked gift certificates good for two free meals.
NAMI PROGRAM TO BEGIN
NAMI Ashtabula, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will offer its NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group Program beginning Nov. 18. It will be held on Zoom on the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30 - 8 p.m.
To sign up call Nami-Ashtabula 440-606-6264 or email: ashtabulanami@gmail.com
NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group is a free and confidential, peer-led support group for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a mental health condition.
