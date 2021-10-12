NORTH KINGSVILLE — The Halloween haunt on Hedrick Lane is scary enough to knock you down and make you scream.
“We’ve had them fall backwards and we’ve had little kids leave their candy behind,” said Brad Childs, one of the builders of the “spooky trail” that starts in his front yard, travels through his garage and around to the backyard where scary clowns, skeletons, scarecrows and witches lurk.
This is the 20th year Childs and his brother, Russell, have designed the macabre amusement for themselves, their friends, neighbors and anyone brave enough to venture in.
The daunting displays started during Halloween 2001 after their grandmother, the late Eula Jane Allen, graciously allowed her grandsons to decorate her garage. Allen died three years ago at the age of 93, but the Haunt on Hedrick goes on in her memory, Childs said.
The displays have become larger and more complex each year, and the number of actors and people willing to be frightened by them continues to grow.
“In 2019, we tried to keep count, but we got so many people coming through we couldn’t keep up,” Childs said. “We probably had more than 300 on Halloween night.”
If you dare, you can find Haunt on Hedrick at 2837 Hedrick Lane, off Route 193. The haunted trail is open 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October, except on Oct. 30, when it will be open 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
There is no admission, but donations are welcome and half will be given to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. The other half of the money goes to adding more frights next year.
Hundreds of hours of planning and labor go into the project, which is open to the public.
Childs, a construction worker, started working on the two-car garage in late August and began framing up the tunnel through which guests wander, as costumed actors do their best to startle and frighten them.
Childs’ son, Payton Culver, 6, said the Michael Myers slasher scene is his favorite.
Childs is assisted by his brother Russell, who developed the library room for this year’s display. Andy and Amanda Stills and their three sons, Nick, Xavier and Lerch, assist the Childs brothers each weekend by donning costumes and masks and taking turns at the various stations throughout the display.
“It all comes down to the actors,” Childs said. “They are the ones that make it that much more intense.”
The highlights of this year’s horror trek includes two real-life coffins, decapitated heads, a large hairy spider, chains, skulls, a haunted cornfield, Pumpkin Head, a zombie bar and more.
Childs said they did their research and learned how to build props that move, as well as pipes that blow air on thrill-seekers.
“It’s a good 10- to 15-minute walk-through to the graveyard,” Childs said.
That’s where visitors will find the graves of Ben Gone, M.T. Box, Willy Rot and many others.
“Little kids won’t come to the house on trick-or-treat night,” Childs said. “They’re too scared.”
Childs’ wife, Heather, gets in on the action too.
“I love Halloween,” she said. “Our first date was to a haunted house.”
There’s also a seemingly never-ending tunnel effectively created with mirrors and black light. Fog, special lighting, sounds and lots of surprises further enhance the overall experience.
The spooky house is a scaled down tribute to the Buckeye Boo, which faded from local history many years ago but is still fondly remembered by the Childs brothers and their mother, Carol Davis, who serves as adviser to their annual project.
Childs said Haunt on Hedrick is geared to older children and adults. If a child decides to challenge the display, the actors tone down their performances.
“It’s turned out really good this year,” Childs said. “The ones who went through it last weekend say this is the best one yet.”
