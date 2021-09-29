Harvey's Service Center offers complete automotive care

ASHTABULA — Tom Harvey cannot remember a time when he wasn’t around a garage.
“I have always enjoyed working on cars,” he said.
Today, Harvey is president and owner of Harvey’s Service Center, 4323 Main Ave., offering area residents complete automotive care, including repairs on cars and trucks, alignments, tire rotations and new tires.
With 50 years of automotive experience, there isn’t much Harvey or his technicians — Mike Harvey and Terry Scheidt — can’t do.
Harvey started his automotive career in 1973 as a master technician for Marcy Chevrolet in Geneva.
In April 1980, he decided to branch out on his own. Since that time, he has owned three service stations, the last being the Bunker Hill Marathon station.
Two years ago, he sold the Bunker Hill station to open the current service station on Main Avenue (the building formerly occupied by Firestone Tire and Service Center).
When he’s not working, Harvey might be driving around town in his 1965 Chevelle SS, or his 1990 Ford Mustang GT or his 1986 Monte Carlo.
“You could say cars are my hobby, too,” he said.
A native of Ashtabula, Harvey said he enjoys helping friends, family, area residents and visitors with all their automotive needs.
Like most auto service stations, Harvey is keeping his doors open during the coronavirus pandemic, saying he should not be forced to close because Harvey’s Service Center provides an essential service.
His business is essential to people who need to fix their cars to get to their jobs or other critical destinations like hospitals.
For more information, call Harvey’s Service Center at 440-992-3309.
