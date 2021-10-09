The fall harvest season is in full swing with grapes and apples being picked throughout the region.
The apple season has had a reduced crop due to a May freeze, said Steve Kiraly, who owns an apple orchard in Saybrook Township. He said crops were down 30 to 40 percent but some of the apples that are harvested later in the season, like Golden Delicious, have fared better.
Brant’s Apple Orchard celebrated fall with the annual Brant’s Apple Festival with hundreds of people in attendance buying apple products and enjoying a variety of entertainment options.
Vineyard owners have reported a slightly smaller crop this year, but grapes of excellent quality.
