ASHTABULA — The Lift Bridge Community Association will host its annual Harvest in the Harbor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Bridge Street.
The food and festivities will include pumpkin patches, scarecrow/pumpkin cutouts for selfies, cider and donuts for sale, fire chili for sale, Hilmak’s clam chowder for sale, sidewalk chalk with artists, wood carving demos by Crooked Nail, pumpkin bowling and live music by Mild Mannered Misfits.
The public is invited to join the fun. Free parking available. Restaurants and unique shops along Bridge Street will be open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.