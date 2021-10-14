BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — Township residents will decide the fate of a proposed three-mill, continuing fire levy on Election Day.
Hartsgrove Township Trustee Chris Moore said the funds from the levy are needed to keep the department running and purchase safety equipment. The township is also trying to purchase a new fire truck, he said.
The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $105 per year.
“We want to have the equipment [firefighters] need to do the job safely,” Moore said.
The township has a fire levy that will expire soon, Moore said.
“That really helps fund the fire department,” he said.
The Hartsgrove Fire Department is a volunteer department that is paid per call, he said.
If the proposed levy is approved, the township will not seek to renew the expiring levy, he said.
“We’re trying to let people know, when the old one goes away, this one’s not going to cost you that much [more],” Moore said.
There may be some overlap between the two levies before the older one expires, Moore said.
According to Board of Elections records, a 2.4-mill, five-year levy renewal was approved by Hartsgrove Township voters in 2017, with more than 70 percent of voters approving of the measure. In May of this year, voters rejected a three mill continuing fire levy, with 37 people voting against the levy and 32 people voting in favor of it.
“We know that the other levy is going to go away soon, and we want to make sure that we have enough finances to keep the fire department running,” Moore said. The trustees are attempting to plan ahead.
“We want to keep [our firefighters] safe and keep them with the equipment they need,” Moore said. “All the trustees feel that’s very important.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.