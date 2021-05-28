Harrison's Doggie Spaw  to celebrate opening Saturday

JEFFERSON — Harrison’s Doggie Spaw is celebrating a grand opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, said owner Bretteny Berrier.
The Jefferson Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event to officially welcome the business to the community.
“We opened March 29,” Berrier said of the dog-related business located at 22 S. Chestnut Street. She said the business specializes in grooming and has accommodations to keep the dogs comfortable.
Berrier said there is a dog washing tub and all the grooming accoutrements are available for the fluffy critters. She said the business also features a variety of retail items including leashes, toys, balls and decorative dog signs.
On Saturday, there will be an opportunity to get a deal on dog grooming between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Berrier said.
“We are having a nail treatment special for $6,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.