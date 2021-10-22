Harpersfield Township welcomes Lake Erie Cremation & Funeral Services

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lake Erie Cremation & Funeral Services was welcomed to the area during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.
“It [to own a funeral home] was a goal I had since I was 17,” said Jeff DiDonato, co-owner of the funeral home with his wife Danielle DiDonato. The funeral home is located at 1500 Harpersfield Road and the building was perfect for their plans, he said
“We were looking for something that was close to [Interstate] 90 and when we came through, the building was just like we would have built it,” he said.
The business opened during the pandemic and the ribbon cutting had to be canceled several times.
Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sue Ellen Foote said it is great to have the new business in the area.
“This is a very nice asset to have,” she said.
DiDonato said the location works perfectly to serve Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.
“It has worked good to serve the tri-county area,” he said.
After graduating from St. John High School, he went on and became an environmental chemist for three years before earning his mortuary license in 1996. He said he has been in the funeral industry since then in six different states.
He said the business has funeral packages with clear, up-front prices, but also has in-house catering engagements and also caters outside events.
“We do have full community kitchen so we do catering. We do any kind of life event,” DiDonato said of the cooking operation led by his wife Danielle DiDonato.
He said he came home to be closer to family that all live in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.