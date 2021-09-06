Harpersfield Ruritans to host annual clam bake Oct. 17

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Harpersfield Ruritans are planning the annual clam bake, a community meal featuring steaks, chicken, clams and gallons of clam chowder, along with a Chinese auction Oct. 17 at the Harpersfield Community Center on Cork Cold Springs Road.
“The amount of food we serve is incredible,” Janie Sibell said. “We make sure no one leaves hungry.”
The Ruritans host the clam bake dinner every year to raise money for community programs and local scholarships.
The dinner will begin with a chowder course at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 2 p.m.
The clam bake dinner, with a dozen clams, will be $22.
The chicken dinner costs $12 and does not include the clams. The steak dinner will be available for $20.
Extra clams cost $10 and a children’s hot dog dinner will be $3.
“We raise about $4,000 every year with the clam bake and all proceeds go back to the community,” Sibell said. “We are very proud of the scholarships we are able to give to local graduates to continue their educations.”
The event includes a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle.
While tickets will be available at the door, they are sold on a first come, first served basis. Reserved tickets can be picked up and paid for at the door.
To purchase tickets or to donate items for auction, call Sibell at 440-361-4800 or Jim Pristov at 440-466-4864.
