Ashtabula’s giant stacker-reclaimer — sent by barge to Mobile, Ala., more than a year ago — is up and running today in Mobile.
The machinery, which weighs about 950 tons fully assembled, standing at a height of nearly 100 feet tall and 335 feet long can be used to stack and handle bulk materials into large piles, such as limestone, coal and grains.
“We were digging with it today,” said Ashtabula native, Daniel Gill, Mobile’s docks maintenance superintendent, in a phone interview Thursday night. “It’ll be loading another vessel tomorrow.”
The stacker-reclaimer arrived in Mobile in January 2022 after a 54-day, 3,500-nautical-mile journey. When all of the components arrived in Mobile, reassembly and renovation started.
The project started in fall 2021, when the Alabama State Port Authority bought the Krupp Stacker Reclaimer at the Ashtabula Dock Company for its McDuffie Coal Terminal in Mobile.
“It’s been quite a project,” Gill said. “It was a big deal for me because I was born in Conneaut. It was a big deal in Ashtabula and a big deal in Mobile, too.”
The barge left Ashtabula on Nov. 23, 2021 for its journey on an ocean-going barge through the St. Lawrence Seaway and on to Mobile.
The smaller parts of the machine traveled on several over-the-road trucks.
“Due to extreme weather, it took an extra 20 days to our facility here in Mobile,” Gill said. “The vessel could not travel if the seas or swells were in excess of 6 feet to 8 feet, or winds in excess of 25 knots.”
The total cost of the trip was estimated at about $8 million.
“There were no accidents or injuries from the start of the project in Ashtabula to the unloading and staged area here in Mobile,” Gill said. “Today we are loading coal and it’s doing great.”
Gill made a few modifications to the machine and put a little more money in it, with hopes it will last another 20 years, he said.
A stacker is a large machine used in bulk material handling. Its function is to pile bulk material such as limestone, ores and cereals on to a stockpile. A reclaimer can be used to recover the material. In Ashtabula, it was used to move coal.
“McDuffie Coal Terminal is capable of loading and unloading just about any form of transport,” Gill said. “It’s a 550-acre terminal with about 16 miles of conveyor belt, two ship loaders, three ship unloaders, two barge unloaders, two bi-wing stackers, two rail car dumpers, five stacker reclaimers, as well as a rail car loading station.”
The stacker-reclaimer specification for operation is reclaiming coal at 5,000 tons per hour and stacking 3,000 tons per hour.
It was originally purchased by the Consolidated Rail Corporation in 1991 or 1992.
