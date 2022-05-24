ASHTABULA — Anyone looking for copies, laminating or desktop publishing, might be able to fill their need at Harbor Print Center., 856 Lake Ave.
Owner Lisa Haytcher, who boasts 22 years experience in the print industry, recently opened the shop.
Haytcher, along with her family, a dozen local community leaders and the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce celebrated her grand opening Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store.
“It’s a beautiful location and only three blocks from my house,” Haytcher said. “I just fell in love with the building.”
Haytcher runs the print shop with the help of her husband, Bruce, and mother, Jennie Clutter.
Chamber Director Greg Church said he’s been looking forward to Haytcher’s grand opening celebration.
“Lisa Haytcher is providing a crucial service to our community,” he said. “I think of all the steps she had to do to get here, and she accomplished it.”
Harbor Print Center offers the following services:
• Black and white and color copying;
• Finishing;
• Laminating;
• Binding;
• Large format printing, and
• Desktop publishing.
A longtime resident of the Ashtabula Harbor, Haytcher previously worked at Office Max in Ashtabula Township until it closed last November.
Haytcher turned her experience at Office Max’s copy center into a positive, choosing to open her own copying business.
“When Office Max closed, I had to open a place,” she said. “We have been very busy.”
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said, “It’s exciting because [Haytcher] saw a demand and exceeded it. It’s a beautiful space.”
Harbor Print Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Call 440-969-0899 for weekend appointments.
Orders can be emailed to: harborprintcenterllc@gmail.com.
