ASHTABULA — Stephanie Griffin loves dogs and hopes her new business will be a howling success.
Griffin, owner of Harbor Hound at 527 Lake Ave., offers homemade baked dog treats, a boutique and grooming services.
A native of Ashtabula Harbor and graduate of St. John School, Griffin and her husband, Randy, moved back to the area last year from Cleveland.
After she lost her job as an event coordinator in December 2020, as a result of the pandemic, Griffin decided try her hand at a new career.
“The elimination of my position actually afforded me the time to apprentice with a Cleveland groomer, and work to become certified in health and safety courses for dogs,” she said. “Throughout my training I tried to think of ways that I could make my dream of working with dogs come true.”
In January 2021, she enrolled in the entrepreneurship classes offered through NEO Fund in Ashtabula.
She said Larry Polena, who led the classes, was a great resource.
“He was such an incredible instructor,” she said. “He helped with the development of my business plan, and I’ll continue to work with him and the NEO Fund on networking and managing business growth.”
Griffin started out by offering in-home pet sitting, and continued to groom dogs in Cleveland.
“Word of mouth started to spread, and I knew that once I found my location, I could make this a success,” she said. “My dogs have been my family, and I want to make sure that when people bring their dogs to me, they are treated to a relaxing experience that enhances their health and wellness with proper grooming care.”
Her homemade baked doggie treats include donuts, birthday cakes and more. Griffin makes them with granola, peanut butter, oats and natural ingredients.
“Our bakery items have been a huge hit, and we have some local suppliers that we are meeting with,” she said.
The boutique merchandise features giant tennis balls, doggie toys, dog bowls and apparel for dogs and humans.
Grooming service includes a bath and tidy spa, which features a blueberry facial, a nail trim, ear cleaning, teeth brushing and paw pad balm. The dogs are towel and hand dried following their bath.
“We are going to hold our ribbon cutting and grand opening Thursday, but everyone is welcome to stop in with their dogs during our current hours, which are updated on social media, or to shop when you are here for an appointment,” she said. “We have been so busy with grooming appointments, and we are always happy to hear from new friends that are interested in checking out our services.”
She said her husband and her family have been very supportive, and the community response has been overwhelming.
For more information, call Harbor Hound at 440-482-5700, or go to its Facebook page, Harbor Hound LLC.
