ASHTABULA — A decades-old annual tradition continued on Sunday afternoon, with the 74th annual Blessing of the Fleet in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere welcomed the crowd to the event.
“It’s an honor to participate with you today in this tradition brought to our country by the immigrants who founded this community,” he said.
The Ashtabula River is an important asset to the community, attracting freight vessels, charter captains, fishermen and tourists, Timonere said.
“These individuals and companies patronize our shops, they buy our goods, employ our citizens and contribute to the economy of our area,” he said. “It is only fitting we come together and wish them safe travels and a bountiful season on the waters of our great lakes.”
Father Raymond Thomas, of Our Lady of Peace Parish, prayed for the safety of those sailing on the lake this year, and read from the Gospel of Matthew.
After the prayer, a memorial wreath was thrown into the Ashtabula River, and Taps was played.
John Kost, president of the USS Ashtabula reunion, also spoke at the event.
Crew from the USS Ashtabula have been in the area for the last several days, celebrating their 68th annual reunion.
“USS Ashtabula was the most highly decorated fleet oiler in United States history,” Kost said. The ship served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, he said.
He thanked all of the area residents who welcomed reunion attendees.
“I hope to return to this city again in the near future,” Kost said.
