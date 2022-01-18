ASHTABULA — A Harbor High School graduate has started a children’s book series focusing on life lessons.
Jennifer Leonard, a 1995 Harbor graduate, said she started writing stories when she was a child and wrote a poem about the manatee in high school.
Leonard said she rewrote the story later and recently initiated a self-publishing process with the help of her son and her mother.
She said “Manatee of the Sea” is available at http://www.authorjenniferleonard.com or at Earth’s Natural Treasures on North Broadway in Geneva.
“[Writing] is literally what I know. I enjoy it like a sunset or nature,” Leonard said. She said the writing process, however, can be very challenging.
Leonard said her love of the manatee species started when her late father, William “Red” Leonard, adopted a manatee in her name.
“When I had my only son, I began creating stories for him nightly,” she said.
Leonard said her son David was the “producer” of the book and her mother, Carol Ray Leonard, illustrated it. “It is a team effort,” she said.
Leonard said she is writing another book called “Dolphin Tale” and is working on a novel she hopes to have ready for publication in 2023.
